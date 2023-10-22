Analyzing AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puyi and AssetMark Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $15.78 million N/A -$6.01 million N/A N/A AssetMark Financial $618.31 million 2.86 $103.26 million $1.43 16.65

AssetMark Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A AssetMark Financial 15.59% 11.93% 8.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 87.6% of Puyi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Puyi has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Puyi and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A AssetMark Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33

AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.05%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Puyi.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats Puyi on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It also provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. In addition, the company provides SaaS-based financial planning, wellness, and client digital engagement solutions. Further, it offers mutual funds; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and wealth management solutions for individual investors. The company serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors and advisers. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

