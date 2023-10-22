Analyzing Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 20.19% 34.91% 6.52% Apartment Income REIT 38.14% 14.31% 4.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lamar Advertising and Apartment Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33 Apartment Income REIT 0 1 7 0 2.88

Earnings and Valuation

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus price target of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.64%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $39.88, indicating a potential upside of 28.38%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Apartment Income REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $2.03 billion 4.05 $438.65 million $4.11 19.63 Apartment Income REIT $773.72 million 5.99 $904.43 million $2.09 14.86

Apartment Income REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lamar Advertising. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Lamar Advertising pays out 121.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Income REIT pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Apartment Income REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Apartment Income REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR's platform.

