Analyzing Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Missfresh and NovelStem International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 0 0 0 N/A NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.1% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NovelStem International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Missfresh shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Missfresh and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A NovelStem International N/A -319.32% -163.45%

Risk and Volatility

Missfresh has a beta of -1.29, meaning that its stock price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Missfresh and NovelStem International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh $400.35 million 0.01 -$219.06 million N/A N/A NovelStem International $10,000.00 614.60 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

NovelStem International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Missfresh.

Summary

Missfresh beats NovelStem International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited engages in the digital marketing solutions and private label products retail business in China. The company operates a digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks. It also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

