Analyzing P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV)

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Accelera Innovations and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

P3 Health Partners has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.51%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 0.46 -$270.13 million ($2,260.81) 0.00

This table compares Accelera Innovations and P3 Health Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Accelera Innovations has a beta of 4.55, indicating that its share price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63%

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Accelera Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelera Innovations



Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About P3 Health Partners



P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

