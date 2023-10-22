AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

ANAB opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $479.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.13. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

