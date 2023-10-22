Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,507.78 ($18.42).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.10) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.49) to GBX 1,270 ($15.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.21) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANTO

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Cuts Dividend

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,324 ($16.17) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,422.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,470.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.03, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,092 ($13.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 3,787.88%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.