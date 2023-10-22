Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) vs. ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Financial Contrast

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $5.51 million 7.23 -$19.57 million ($0.33) -2.01 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

This is a summary of current ratings for ReWalk Robotics and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 351.47%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -350.43% -27.83% -25.57% Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A -17.33% 1.37%

Risk & Volatility

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I operates as a subsidiary of Anzu SPAC GP I LLC.

