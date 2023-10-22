APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 3.50. APA has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. APA’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 54.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $121,788,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in APA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.