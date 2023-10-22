ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

ABIO stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.