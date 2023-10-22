ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

ABIO stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

