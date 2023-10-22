ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
ABIO stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.