ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Holdings Trimmed by Orchard Capital Management LLC

Orchard Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the quarter. ArcBest comprises 3.2% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of ArcBest worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in ArcBest by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.2% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

ArcBest Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.52. 389,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,817. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $122.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 2,700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

