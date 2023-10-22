ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.90.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

