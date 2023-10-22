Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $82.76 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $87.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

