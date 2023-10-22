Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $87.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

