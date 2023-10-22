Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.96%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 179,168 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at $580,778,383.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 179,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,778,383.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at $86,243,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 784,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,099,285 and sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.