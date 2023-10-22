ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198,716 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after buying an additional 969,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,557,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $36.03 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

