Arko (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Shares Down 2%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.98. 32,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 16,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Arko Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

