Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 581,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 13.1% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $43,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $71.68 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

