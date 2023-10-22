Avestar Capital LLC Buys 130 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,559,025,000 after buying an additional 394,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after acquiring an additional 235,484 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $202.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

