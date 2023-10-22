Avestar Capital LLC Buys 37 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $467.64 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.88 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

