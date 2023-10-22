Avestar Capital LLC Buys 41 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2023

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $2,266,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $375.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.