Avestar Capital LLC Buys 41 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $2,266,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $375.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

