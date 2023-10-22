Avestar Capital LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Mizuho cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

