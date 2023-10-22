Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 31.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 29.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $7,002,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $7,002,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,007,165 shares of company stock worth $80,167,524 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $92.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.