Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150,831 shares of company stock valued at $164,277,896. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $116.49 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average is $127.30.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

