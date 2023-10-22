Avestar Capital LLC Sells 643 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $96.78 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

