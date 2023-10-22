Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) is Orchard Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Orchard Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,114 shares during the period. Axos Financial accounts for about 3.9% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Axos Financial worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 96.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,867,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 513,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,867,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,979 shares in the company, valued at $65,136,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,904,052. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 728,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,491. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.50. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

