AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZZ. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get AZZ alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Price Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. AZZ has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. State of Wyoming bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AZZ by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AZZ by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.