Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $6,127,925. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 85,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after acquiring an additional 622,291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

