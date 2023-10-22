Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

