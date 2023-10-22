Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

BSX opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

