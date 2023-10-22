Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $37.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

