Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LHX opened at $176.10 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

