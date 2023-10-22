Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 15,560 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $26.31 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

