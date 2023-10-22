Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.6% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,340,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,340,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,881 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

