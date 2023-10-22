Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.91 and last traded at $32.93. 6,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 11,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $79.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

