Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Truist Financial

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BALY. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BALY stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $401.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $606.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bally’s by 179.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Bally’s by 47.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

