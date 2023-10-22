Bank of America Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $275.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $300.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. 58.com reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $237.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.37 and a 200-day moving average of $251.73. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $199.01 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

