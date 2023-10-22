Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

