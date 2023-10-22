Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.37.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
