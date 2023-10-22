Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.