Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.