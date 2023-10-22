Barclays Boosts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $53.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Sunoco by 7,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

