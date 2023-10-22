Barclays Cuts TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to $50.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRP. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in TC Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,119,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after buying an additional 282,328 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

