Barclays Lowers Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to $48.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

