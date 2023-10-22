Barclays Trims Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price to $160.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $177.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.50.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. Middleby has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.60. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $223,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,230,000 after acquiring an additional 246,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,740,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,755,000 after purchasing an additional 88,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Middleby by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,403,000 after buying an additional 699,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

