Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 1,295.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $58.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

