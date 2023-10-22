Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 944,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. 777,836 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.