Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 217 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Kellanova makes up approximately 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Kellanova by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kellanova by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kellanova by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 666,800 shares of company stock valued at $38,844,306. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of K traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. 2,920,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,931. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

