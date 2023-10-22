Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE UBER traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $42.96. 13,966,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,484,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.26 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

