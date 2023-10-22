Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.4% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $104.56. 1,294,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average of $129.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

