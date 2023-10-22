Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.6% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,441.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 677,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 662,161 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 966.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,564,000 after acquiring an additional 128,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $10,616,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.98. 80,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,955. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $146.55 and a 1 year high of $233.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.39.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

