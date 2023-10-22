Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $3.91 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,492,000 after acquiring an additional 207,857 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $152.44. 664,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average is $161.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

